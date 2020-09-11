The only good thing about Tropical Cookies is that you don't get a headache but other than that, it's pretty bad. Darker green with white crystals, looks good but it tastes like crap. Makes you feel moody or on edge. No munchies. It's overall pretty nasty. Been thinking of getting a refund or exchanging it for another strain cause this one sucks. Tastes like wood. Smells like really bad reg. It will get you high but a negative type high. Doesn't look like the photo in this category at all. It's more if a darker green type bud. Gets me in a bad mood. Never buying this strain again. Unless there's nothing left!