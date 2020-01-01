Pure Ohio Wellness will only provide you with products we feel comfortable selling to our family and neighbors. We sell only pure products produced without pesticides. We are, at heart, a family of passionate people with the common goal of providing medicine that will help people. We strive to leave our community a better place than we found it. In our dispensaries, we use solar power, we offer a solar charging station for your car and we purchase carbon credits to offset our carbon footprint. We offer discounts to our veterans and to the indigent. We care about you and your well-being.