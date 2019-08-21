 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Sunset Sherbet

by Quantum Oregon

Quantum Oregon Cannabis Flower Sunset Sherbet

About this product

Why is it spelled “sherbet” but pronounced “sherbert”? That’s one of many possible questions for you to ponder as you partake in the hazy, relaxing high of Sunset Sherbet. This strain is an indica-dominant cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and the scandalously-named Pink Panties, said to be derived from Blackberry Kush. Sunset Sherbet offers best of both genetic worlds: an energizing sativa high grounded by full-body indica relaxation. Sunset Sherbet’s complex flavor profile is also sure to make it a hit in social settings. Sunset Sherbet exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbet with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

1 customer review

Bcr8iv

Great for day time horrible if you want sleep.

About this brand

Calcium & Carbon based Cannabis Products