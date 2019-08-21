About this product

Why is it spelled “sherbet” but pronounced “sherbert”? That’s one of many possible questions for you to ponder as you partake in the hazy, relaxing high of Sunset Sherbet. This strain is an indica-dominant cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and the scandalously-named Pink Panties, said to be derived from Blackberry Kush. Sunset Sherbet offers best of both genetic worlds: an energizing sativa high grounded by full-body indica relaxation. Sunset Sherbet’s complex flavor profile is also sure to make it a hit in social settings. Sunset Sherbet exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbet with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.