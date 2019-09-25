1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Animas Mountain 1.0g Cartridge Animas Valley x Flaming Ape x Dos Y Dos Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on September 25th, 2019
Nice potent indica with good earthy sweet flavor.