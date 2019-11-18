 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Crazy Apes Sauce

by Raw Garden

Crazy Apes Sauce Flaming Ape x Leeroy OG x Grape Crinkle Indica Dominant Hybrid Live Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified™ fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our live sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

JNieto420

The scent on this sauce is special, just like the taste. It stands alone on flavor but you do get hints of prior sauces. The diamonds are also a nice touch.

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.