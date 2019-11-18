JNieto420
on November 18th, 2019
The scent on this sauce is special, just like the taste. It stands alone on flavor but you do get hints of prior sauces. The diamonds are also a nice touch.
Crazy Apes Sauce Flaming Ape x Leeroy OG x Grape Crinkle Indica Dominant Hybrid Live Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified™ fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our live sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
on November 18th, 2019
