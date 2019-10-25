 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Dojo Kush 1.0g Cartridge

Dojo Kush 1.0g Cartridge

by Raw Garden

About this product

Dojo Kush 1.0g Cartridge Dos Y Dos x Triangle Kush x Kimbo Kush Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

2 customer reviews

Spicy7391

this was my third cartridge from raw garden. And my second one was disappointing so this one brought me back lol. This is a straight hitter!!! My first cartridge was monkey bread and that was a HITTER. But this hits way harder. Like...NITE night harder

Thedustred83

I have the .5 gram cartridge straight fire in digging raw garden more and more the purple honeysuckle is amazing as well

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.