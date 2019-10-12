csgo-fan11
on October 12th, 2019
Very enjoyable!
Dosi Punch 0.5g Cartridge Dos Y Dos x Purple Punch F2 Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on April 25th, 2019
Wow wow wow. First off, Raw Garden as a brand, FUCKING FIRE! Now dosi punch specifically, amazing! Only brand of carts i get. Gets me so ripped.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.