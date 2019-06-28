 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Queen Purps Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Queen Purps Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Raw Garden

About this product

Queen Purps 0.5g Cartridge Old Family x Sweet Pink Stink x Three Queens Sativa Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

1 customer review

GreenRx13

Keep in mind, I hadn’t smoked at all for almost a week before I tried this cartridge, so the effects were stronger than normal since my tolerance had plummeted. I also decided to hit the road on my bike, so I imagine there was an endorphin high to add to the swirling trippy trip I had. I think the name says it all: the Queen of all Purple. Little did I realize on my ride what the Queen had in store for me, until these words suddenly manifested themselves to me, and I spoke: “I’m so sorry I can’t paint this beautiful picture with you” It was a voice inside me. A really bittersweet yet positive voice. All at once you have no more pain in your body! My bike ride then turned from me on my bike to me gliding, floating in the air without a care in my head. With the greatest of ease, a smile unravels on my face. Complete and utter annihilation of doubt, sadness, or anything remotely negative. For those who are spiritually influenced by the herb, one may feel complete confidence in one’s Higher Power. Christ, Buddha, Yahweh, Allah may bless you with new found nuggets of inspiration. Colors appear more radiant and far more “Real” looking than ever before. 10/10, 5 stars, a truly psychedelic example of what cannabis can offer the open mind. Cheers!

About this brand

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.