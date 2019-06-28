GreenRx13 on June 28th, 2019

Keep in mind, I hadn’t smoked at all for almost a week before I tried this cartridge, so the effects were stronger than normal since my tolerance had plummeted. I also decided to hit the road on my bike, so I imagine there was an endorphin high to add to the swirling trippy trip I had. I think the name says it all: the Queen of all Purple. Little did I realize on my ride what the Queen had in store for me, until these words suddenly manifested themselves to me, and I spoke: “I’m so sorry I can’t paint this beautiful picture with you” It was a voice inside me. A really bittersweet yet positive voice. All at once you have no more pain in your body! My bike ride then turned from me on my bike to me gliding, floating in the air without a care in my head. With the greatest of ease, a smile unravels on my face. Complete and utter annihilation of doubt, sadness, or anything remotely negative. For those who are spiritually influenced by the herb, one may feel complete confidence in one’s Higher Power. Christ, Buddha, Yahweh, Allah may bless you with new found nuggets of inspiration. Colors appear more radiant and far more “Real” looking than ever before. 10/10, 5 stars, a truly psychedelic example of what cannabis can offer the open mind. Cheers!