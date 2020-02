BongRipperRed on November 1st, 2019

The smell is a soft floral not over powering on the senses giving it a nice appeal that matches with the taste. I would compare the strain to a fine red wine that you only bring out for special occasions. The high was definitely relaxing but not to the point where I had couch lock. Nice for when you first get home and still have things to do but want to relax a little. Also a great gift for a by lady stoner as it truly does have a rosey essence.