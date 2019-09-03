 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Slym'n Sap Sauce

by Raw Garden

About this product

Slym'n Sap Sauce Slymer x Citrus Sap x Extreme OG Sativa Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

1 customer review

5.01

Roodpart

A wonderful sticky golden sauce with a tart citrus sent. Even while chilled (36°f) the sauce remains smooth. I'd greatly recommend this sauce and will be keeping my eyes out for it. Below is the experience at both low and high temp. At a low temp (350°f) the vapor is light on the the tongue. It slowly begins to taste sour before transforming into a cool citrus breeze in the exhale. An oceanic experience of mental fluidity washes through oneself. Meanwhile the sensorium of the body takes on the grace and relaxation of a big cat. Alert yet unstressed. At higher temp (450°f) the flavor is similar though slightly more acidic. Limes not oranges. Balance and mobility are still dialed in grace. The cerebral experience continues to flow as an ocean current. Though now timespaces dilates slowing as a rainbowed spectrum pours forth from reality. Cold brew coffee melts into a smooth soft tang that softly compliments the sauce.

About this strain

Citrus Sap

Citrus Sap
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.

About this brand

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.