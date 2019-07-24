GreenRx13
on July 24th, 2019
Great cart! Gives a paralyzing body high while still stimulating creativity. Tastes like a sour lemon drop. Smells citrusy as well. It’s every bit as potent as its terpenes would suggest.
Sour Dank 1.0g Cartridge Triangle Kush x Wifi 43 x Sour Livers Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
