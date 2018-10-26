ThestashOR
on October 26th, 2018
Looks Beautiful and on our Shelf now..tested out at 31.88% the buds or nice and dense without the need of a cheisel to crack one.
(Kosher Kush x Lemon Skunk) You can never have too much citrus on your roster. Tell your budtenders you want Lemon Skyfall from Rebel Spirit. Cheers!
