Definitely grown with pride, this OG is in the Kush family with its strong indica sensation. The "NC Fire" is an Arcata cut Fire OG that is grown in North County, San Diego. NC Fire OG is a lime green-ish bud covered in sugary trichome crystals with long curly bright orange hairs. This strong indica is good for resting your feet after a long hard day putting out wildfires.