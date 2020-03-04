 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. NC Fire

NC Fire

by Red Dirt Sungrown

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Red Dirt Sungrown Cannabis Flower NC Fire

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Definitely grown with pride, this OG is in the Kush family with its strong indica sensation. The "NC Fire" is an Arcata cut Fire OG that is grown in North County, San Diego. NC Fire OG is a lime green-ish bud covered in sugary trichome crystals with long curly bright orange hairs. This strong indica is good for resting your feet after a long hard day putting out wildfires.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

sativalized

Enjoying some NC Fire Sugar Wax... Will leave review later

Caffeine.father

This strain has become a favorite of mine in a very short time. The smell, taste, feel, and high are all phenomenal. It's a very good strain for relaxing or sleeping, and there aren't many more indica's I'd reccomend more

About this brand

Red Dirt Sungrown Logo