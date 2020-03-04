Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Definitely grown with pride, this OG is in the Kush family with its strong indica sensation. The "NC Fire" is an Arcata cut Fire OG that is grown in North County, San Diego. NC Fire OG is a lime green-ish bud covered in sugary trichome crystals with long curly bright orange hairs. This strong indica is good for resting your feet after a long hard day putting out wildfires.
on March 4th, 2020
Enjoying some NC Fire Sugar Wax... Will leave review later
on January 4th, 2020
This strain has become a favorite of mine in a very short time. The smell, taste, feel, and high are all phenomenal. It's a very good strain for relaxing or sleeping, and there aren't many more indica's I'd reccomend more