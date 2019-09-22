 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chocolate Oranges

by Revolutionary Clinics

About this product

OG Kush is cherished for its ability to crush stress under the weight of its heavy euphoria. It carries an earthy pine and sour lemon scent with woody undertones, an aroma that has become the signature of OG Kush varieties and descendants. Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare 50/50 Hybrid with a delicious taste and good blend of relaxed body and alert mind. Patient's report this strain is great for treating headaches and nervous stomach disorders.

MassMedicinal

This tasty OG variety mixes a more traditional OG (Orange Valley) with one of their most popular modern dessert descendants (Mint Chocolate Chip). The result is an Indica-dominant hybrid with a classic OG smell and a slightly sweet taste! This isn’t necessarily a night cap strain, but it will slow your day down to a pleasant crawl while handling any stress or discomfort that you may have! Whether you’re looking for exotic strains or just to relax, this is certainly worth a trip to Rev!

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.