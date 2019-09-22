MassMedicinal on September 22nd, 2019

This tasty OG variety mixes a more traditional OG (Orange Valley) with one of their most popular modern dessert descendants (Mint Chocolate Chip). The result is an Indica-dominant hybrid with a classic OG smell and a slightly sweet taste! This isn’t necessarily a night cap strain, but it will slow your day down to a pleasant crawl while handling any stress or discomfort that you may have! Whether you’re looking for exotic strains or just to relax, this is certainly worth a trip to Rev!