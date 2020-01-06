 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Tangerine

by Royal Choice Farms

4.76
About this product

Orange Tic Tacs and fuel. Sour Tangerine is an 80/20 sativa hybrid that test 1% CBD. We highly recommend this strain to clear any creative blocks.

Electricjohn

Cave Creek Dispensary in Cave Creek, AZ carries this strain in Jan. 2020

LonerStonerRoamer

This stuff is really good. I picked up a quarter from Harvest in Tucson. It has lots of trichomes and really does smell like an orange tic tac! The high is pleasant and not overpowering. Mostly sits in your head but is also relaxing, probably due to the 1% CBD levels.

FlowerLv

This strain is constantly on my mind, like a new found love. The pleasant tangerine olfactory assault alone is enough to put me in a blissful state of ahhhhh!! But the smoke tastes as good as it smells. I had a pleasant uplifting afternoon and no tiredness on the other side. I have anxiety and pain and this one is a winner.

About this brand

Royal Choice Farms combines years experience from traditional growers, passion with forward thinking, natural innovations and the beautiful Verde Valley to produce the finest quality cannabis. Our flowers are always cured for a minimum of 30 days. Every ingredient we use is 100% natural to insure quality organic cannabis. Please see our testing results provided by C4 Laboratories.