Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Orange Tic Tacs and fuel. Sour Tangerine is an 80/20 sativa hybrid that test 1% CBD. We highly recommend this strain to clear any creative blocks.
on January 6th, 2020
Cave Creek Dispensary in Cave Creek, AZ carries this strain in Jan. 2020
on August 1st, 2018
This stuff is really good. I picked up a quarter from Harvest in Tucson. It has lots of trichomes and really does smell like an orange tic tac! The high is pleasant and not overpowering. Mostly sits in your head but is also relaxing, probably due to the 1% CBD levels.
on April 18th, 2018
This strain is constantly on my mind, like a new found love. The pleasant tangerine olfactory assault alone is enough to put me in a blissful state of ahhhhh!! But the smoke tastes as good as it smells. I had a pleasant uplifting afternoon and no tiredness on the other side. I have anxiety and pain and this one is a winner.