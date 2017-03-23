Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
(80/20 IDH) Mixed notes of sweet citrus and pine with a candy-sweet taste. The high is intense and cerebral soon after smoking (much like that of a sativa), followed by a heavy sedative stoneyness.
on March 23rd, 2017
Bomb! Very tasty and just stinks up the whole room right when you open the package. Needed something heavy that day and this did the trick. High lasted hours :) #420sweepstakes