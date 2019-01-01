 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Scissortail Farms

This is our flagship strain, an oldy, but a goody! It is a well balanced sativa boasting a rich terpene profile. This strain is great for creativity, imagination, dancing, making music, listening to music, biking, skateboarding, jogging, working; really anything that says "get up and go!"

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

Scissortail Farms was founded in 2015 by a small group of close friends in Portland, Oregon, who share a deep passion for craft cannabis. We use organic soil, compost teas, and an understanding of the soil food web to help our plants reach their highest potential. Our flowers are slow cured and hand trimmed for quality, presentation, and flavor. As a locally owned business, we love our community, and our employees enjoy a positive workspace, ethical practices, and a living wage. At Scissortail Farms we use water responsibly and always reduce, reuse, and recycle. We are a proud member of the Craft Cannabis Alliance, a group of like -minded businesses seeking to promote and support small, sustainable Oregon owned cannabis companies.