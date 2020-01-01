About this product
70/30 Indica Dominant Hybrid The high comes on immediately, and intensely heady – melting into a body high providing you with a sense of ease. This is one of those strains you won’t get tired of. The effects can be very sedative so make sure you’re in your PJ’s when you smoke this strain.
Legalized OG
Legalized OG is a popularized cut of the famous OG Kush. This strain’s flavor is piney with fruity nuances that some might describe as grape or berry. The effects set in immediately and envelop the body from the head down with a sedating buzz that lingers and weighs on the body. Legalized OG stays true to its OG roots and would be an ideal cut for patients seeking relief from chronic pain, nausea, or restlessness.