Zig-Zag Rolling Papers
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Luxury at your fingertips. Don't be at the party. Be the party. Handcrafted 24K gold rolling papers made with the finest edible gold and hemp blend paper. Each paper measures 53 mm x 100 mm.
on February 8th, 2019
Expansive but defiantly worth every penny! Love the way it burns so smoothly. If it was not so expansive I would have smoked with it on daily basis.
on April 5th, 2017
Although I would not use them everyday, Shine papers are fun for a special occasion. They look cool, and of course it is cool to say you smoked out of gold paper. There was not a noticeable taste and it was not any more difficult to roll than a normal paper.