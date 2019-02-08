 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Smoking
  Rolling papers
  Tyga x Shine® King Size 6-Sheet Pack

Tyga x Shine® King Size 6-Sheet Pack

by Shine Papers

Luxury at your fingertips. Don't be at the party. Be the party.  Handcrafted 24K gold rolling papers made with the finest edible gold and hemp blend paper. Each paper measures 53 mm x 100 mm.

JaneofDough

Expansive but defiantly worth every penny! Love the way it burns so smoothly. If it was not so expansive I would have smoked with it on daily basis.

bennett.kaplan

Although I would not use them everyday, Shine papers are fun for a special occasion. They look cool, and of course it is cool to say you smoked out of gold paper. There was not a noticeable taste and it was not any more difficult to roll than a normal paper.

About this brand

Shine Papers Logo
Inventors of the worlds first 24k edible gold rolling papers, wraps and pre-rolled cones visit shinepapers.com to purchase