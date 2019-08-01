barbgee
on August 1st, 2019
ive never seen a bong like this before and had to try it out. It is a tad flimsy but still good overall and functions like in the pictures
$49.99MSRP
Expandable Silicone Bong Water Pipe This is without a doubt one of the coolest silicone water pipe bongs in our store. It expands and contracts so that it can be converted into what size bong is most preferable for you. It can range anywhere from 7 to 11 inches tall, with multiple size options in between. Also, you can fold the bong so that it has a bent neck it order to prevent water splash as well as be more convenient to use. The silicone is flexible and makes it the perfect travel bong for when you are on the go. It includes a silicone downstem as well as a 14mm glass bowl slide. BONG FEATURES Silicone water pipe bong Adjustable height glass bowl included
on July 30th, 2019
clean bong with smooth rips
on July 23rd, 2019
this is one of my favorite water pipes and it works well for me and my gf. She likes smaller hits and I take bigger ones so the fact that this silicone bong is adjustable is perfect !