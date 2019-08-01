 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Silicone Hand Pipes | Online Smoke Shop

About this product

Expandable Silicone Bong Water Pipe This is without a doubt one of the coolest silicone water pipe bongs in our store. It expands and contracts so that it can be converted into what size bong is most preferable for you. It can range anywhere from 7 to 11 inches tall, with multiple size options in between. Also, you can fold the bong so that it has a bent neck it order to prevent water splash as well as be more convenient to use. The silicone is flexible and makes it the perfect travel bong for when you are on the go. It includes a silicone downstem as well as a 14mm glass bowl slide. BONG FEATURES Silicone water pipe bong Adjustable height glass bowl included

barbgee

ive never seen a bong like this before and had to try it out. It is a tad flimsy but still good overall and functions like in the pictures

Ldubz38291

this is one of my favorite water pipes and it works well for me and my gf. She likes smaller hits and I take bigger ones so the fact that this silicone bong is adjustable is perfect !

About this brand

#1 Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is an Online Smoke Shop based out of Southern California. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function.