CorndogRoute56 on September 16th, 2018

It's a shame you can't find anything about this great strain online. The only reason I got it was because I asked my dispensary about it and it was highly recommended. I've been experiencing extreme pain the last few weeks and am currently going through tests to find out what's going on. So far, my doctor thinks it's my gall bladder. The only thing keeping me sane through the last week has been this strain. Literally felt like I was getting a massage, and I just felt absolutely amazing for the first time in forever. It made my legs and feet feel especially euphoric. I HIGHLY recommend Silver Lining for pain, anxiety, depression, and nausea.