  5. Silver Lining CO2 Cartridge .5g

Silver Lining CO2 Cartridge .5g

by Silver State Trading

About this product

Silver Lining CO2 Cartridge .5g by Silver State Trading

1 customer review

CorndogRoute56

It's a shame you can't find anything about this great strain online. The only reason I got it was because I asked my dispensary about it and it was highly recommended. I've been experiencing extreme pain the last few weeks and am currently going through tests to find out what's going on. So far, my doctor thinks it's my gall bladder. The only thing keeping me sane through the last week has been this strain. Literally felt like I was getting a massage, and I just felt absolutely amazing for the first time in forever. It made my legs and feet feel especially euphoric. I HIGHLY recommend Silver Lining for pain, anxiety, depression, and nausea.

About this brand

Silver State Trading is dedicated to providing Nevada with the cleanest and highest quality flower, concentrates and other cannabis products on the market.