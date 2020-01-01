Dosido #22 Shatter 0.5g
About this product
Dosido #22 is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created through uniting GSC with an OG Kush varietal. Inspired by the popular cookie, this strain also takes its inspiration from mint chocolate chip ice cream which is noted in the flavor-profile. Dosido #22 flower presents conical olive green buds and a fragrant resin that coats each trichome.
About this strain
Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.