About this product

Named for the classic candy, Now N Laterz has a super delicious flavor and super relaxing high that will have you kicking back before you fully pass out in no time at all. This bud packs a sweet citrusy taste with hints of rich woods upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with hints of earthy herbs and spices that turn sour and citrusy as the nugs break apart and burn away. The Now N Laterz high isn't quite as bright as the taste or flavor. It has super heavy effects that will knock you flat out. You'll feel a lift at the onset of the high, boosting your spirits with a euphoric overtone that doesn't affect your energy level in the slightest. A sedative body high comes next, locking you to the couch and leaving you fully immovable for hours on end. This strain is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress and muscle spasms or cramps. This bud has small rounded piecey dark olive green nugs with purple undertones, long thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes.