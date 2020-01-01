 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple Express

by Six Labs

Six Labs Cannabis Flower Pineapple Express
Six Labs Cannabis Flower Pineapple Express

About this product

A quote from the movie describes this strain perfectly: "It's almost a shame to smoke it. It's like killing a unicorn... with, like, a bomb." Smelling of great dankness combined with a hit of pineapple, this sativa dominant hybrid is perfect if you're chasing a cerebral high followed by a blissful relaxation.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.