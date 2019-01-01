About this product
Notable Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene One of Amsterdam’s finest exports, this Indica dominant hybrid tickles your nostrils with distinct notes of fresh pine, woody eucalyptus and ambrosial berries. Relaxing, cerebral effects, as if you’re floating above a field of tulips.
Dutch Treat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.