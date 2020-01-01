 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. The Vision Pre-Roll 1g

The Vision Pre-Roll 1g

by Sol Flower

About this product

About this strain

The Vision

The Vision is a hybrid strain bred by Archive Seed Bank in Oregon. It combines genetics from the classic Ohio Lemon G, famous for her strong lemon peel and Christmas wreath flavor, and the resinous, award-winning Do-Si-Dos. This strain was created as a testament to the vision of a brighter future through the propagation and cultivation of quality cannabis. 

About this brand

Sol Flower Logo