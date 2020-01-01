 Loading…

Hybrid

Kush Mints

by Sonoran Roots

Sonoran Roots Cannabis Flower Kush Mints
Sonoran Roots Cannabis Flower Kush Mints

Kush Mints by Sonoran Roots

Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

Kush Mints

Kush Mints
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.

