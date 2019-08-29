InfinitlyStoned
on August 29th, 2019
One of my first grinders, it lasted me for 2 years until the top 'pin' twisted off when I was trying to grind with it. Fun if you don't want normal but not good if you don't have a strong grip.
Highlights: - Height: 3 inches - Grinder - Made of metal - Three pieces - Choice of color - Gridded body for realistic feel
