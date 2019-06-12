ClydeJohn4423
on June 12th, 2019
I love this little pipe. An all in one pipe that lets me carry everything I need to enjoy my day😉.its made well and should allow me many years of service. Thanks for a nice piece.
Highlights: - Dimensions: 3.4" (L) x 1.5" (W) x 0.5" (Thickness) - Bowl Measures 0.5" diameter - Large hidden stash compartment with stainless steel sliding cover - Swivel stainless steel dome lid - Dome lid locks into place when not in use to prevent spills - Proudly made in the USA - Hardwood composition - Pocket-sized - For dry herbs - Stainless steel insert easily removes for cleaning - Branded recognizable logo
on June 12th, 2019
