  5. *RARE* Seed Junky Genetics - Wedding Cake seeds

*RARE* Seed Junky Genetics - Wedding Cake seeds

by Strainly

About this product

J Beezy's Seed Junky Genetics - Wedding Cake seeds Sealed packs on www.strainly.io + many other gems

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Strainly’s vision is to empower growers and breeders to preserve genetics while maintaining a balanced relationship benefiting patients, breeders and growers. Our mission is to provide a safe, reliable and convenient access to everything growers need to do what they do best. Strainly allows growers, breeders, nurseries and equipment providers to offer and procure their genetics and equipment while benefiting from a rating/reviews mechanism, fostering trust among the community.