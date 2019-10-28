 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.

CinderAdmin

Sugarleaf's packaging says that this strain is 50/50 indica-sativa. The cross is going to be The White which will give you heavy indica feelings and Cinderella 99 which will give you very uplifting and giggly feelings.

growingwithya

Quick Point: Probably biased review seeing as it's been awhile. Getting back into the game after years of not smoking, now that I'm in a state where rec is legal and I can put my green thumb to use finally. I'm looking for a strain to grow indoors and White 99 was recommended for depression by a bud tender at a local dispensary so I figured why the heck not, let's try it. I do not think I would choose to grow this strain, it's alright but not the best. Highlights: Giddy, Elevated sensory functions (all food tasted great and felt great), Horny, Carefree, Tasted great. Lowlights: Nausea (probably cause I ate so much, Hungry (seriously I could not stop eating), Horny (yup it's a good thing but also a bad thing when ya can't turn it off I felt like I was dying I was so turned on, not exactly relaxing). I also reached the threshold after one joint, which is ridiculous. When I get high, I wanna get fucked up and forget I'm on this planet. This strain is just going to make me sort-of high/horny/hungry. Not fucked up, just pleasantly high for a few hours.

About this brand

Sugarleaf was founded with a vision that we could one day being the best in the world at growing cannabis. This goes deeper than just yield, potency, or brand knowledge, staying true to who we are and always doing the right thing is at the core of every decision we make as a company. In every industry, there is a level of precision that can hardly be re-created by others, we strive to maintain that level every day. A wise man once said “only when one loves what he does can greatness be achieved,” and we love what we do. We feel we have a unique opportunity to shape how an industry is perceived, as cannabis transforms out of almost 100 years of prohibition we take pride in being at the core group of pioneers that will continuously move the industry forward in a positive direction. An opportunity so grand should not be taken lightly; we lead by example, we are who we want the industry to become.