This strain is perfect if you are suffering from nasty side effects from medications. I am on a heavy regime of medications and at times it feels impossible to settle my stomach when its tied in knots and I am doubled over vomiting. Very few strains are able to settle the stomach let alone do that AND get me to eat. I don't use marijuana specifically to eat either, I have severe depression, anxiety and suffer from severe chronic pain. It's so hard to find a strain that can make you eat, feel good, relaxed and sleepy. Cookies and Chem does all that very well. I always see it here where I live and it's always 29% and above. I wouldn't want to buy it below 29% (but if there wasn't something better, I still might!) This stuff is always around 30-32% out here where I live. Lastly, I probably wouldn't recommend this strain to people with little to no tolerance. Sure, you'll get blasted but you probably won't enjoy it and you might even freak out if your in the wrong environment and your tolerance is low. This stuff is not for the feint of heart and I'd hate for someone to get the wrong impression about weed. It's not LSD and not a party drug. It's medicine and should be respected and treated like that.