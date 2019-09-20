 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow lights
  5. 🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle

🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle

by SuperGreenLab

Skip to Reviews
5.01
SuperGreenLab Growing Grow Lights 🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
SuperGreenLab Growing Grow Lights 🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
SuperGreenLab Growing Grow Lights 🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
SuperGreenLab Growing Grow Lights 🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
SuperGreenLab Growing Grow Lights 🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle

$279.00MSRP

About this product

The mono box bundle is the easiest way to build a compact seed to harvest stealth grow box out of any furniture you already own. Featuring full spectrum LED grow lights producing dense light with little heat this complete grow box bundle is perfect for both beginners and advanced growers looking to start a hidden grow in their home. Coming with a grow box controller, sensor, ventilation and a companion app for easy setup, control and monitoring of your grow directly from your smartphone. This smart growbox bundle enables you to have complete control of your grow including schedules, ventilation, and light dimming to insure the best growth’s speed. This bundle can be seamlessly upgraded with more grow lights, sensors and ventilation in order to easily add more grow rooms and side boxes for vegging. - For compact seed to harvest stealth grow box - Perfect for both beginners and advanced growers - Easy setup with the application - Fit spaces up to 2.5’ x 2.5’ (80cm x 80cm) - all included: all included: grow lights, power supply, sensor

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Amazingnutt

This is an awesome board. I just started growing and it's exciting to see how much healthier my plants are compared to the other leds that I've tried. I was really struggling with space but now I can happily monitor my plants growing conditions with the temperature monitoring and new fan blowing has definitely been an important additional improvement to my micro garden. I'm very relieved knowing someone is thinking Inside the box for us small gardeners. SGL Boards Rock

About this brand

SuperGreenLab Logo
SuperGreenLab designs and produces all-in-one bundles with LED, ventilation and sensors, to turn any furniture into a connected grow box. Features remote monitoring and alerts, easy setup and 24/7 support.