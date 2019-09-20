Amazingnutt
on September 20th, 2019
This is an awesome board. I just started growing and it's exciting to see how much healthier my plants are compared to the other leds that I've tried. I was really struggling with space but now I can happily monitor my plants growing conditions with the temperature monitoring and new fan blowing has definitely been an important additional improvement to my micro garden. I'm very relieved knowing someone is thinking Inside the box for us small gardeners. SGL Boards Rock