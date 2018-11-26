Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
All hail the original Sweet Grass product and one of Colorado's first edibles! This all-time best seller is crisp at the edges, soft in the middle, and packed with melt-in-your-mouth mini chocolate chips that make for the perfect bite.
on November 26th, 2018
I absolutely love sweet grass kitchen products. I have been using them medically about 6 years and can expect a consistent dose and delicious taste every time. I just consumed the 1 : 1CBD version of this COOKIE and it is a little hashy tasting.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.