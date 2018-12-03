 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 1:1 Honey Lavender Caramels

1:1 Honey Lavender Caramels

by Sweet Sins

Oh, how the pleasures of sweets can be so sinful. We believe in the principles of good verses evil, love over hate, and the sweetness of a life well lived. Sometimes a bit of willful indulgence and wickedness can set you free. Sweet Sins are hand crafted by the culinary devils of pleasure and enlightenment. Sweet Sins are non- GMO, pesticide free and lab-tested for potency and purity.

danscheidt

These small 1:1 caramels have quickly become my favorite edible on the market. I love the added CBD and wonderful honey lavender flavor to relax after a long day.

Sweet Sins products are non-GMO, pesticide-free. They’re lab-tested for potency and purity too. Luckily for our customers, we’ve got a stellar culinary team to ensure that the taste is as pleasurable as the effect. After all, who wouldn’t be tempted by a caramel called Sweet Sins?