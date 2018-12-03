danscheidt
on December 3rd, 2018
These small 1:1 caramels have quickly become my favorite edible on the market. I love the added CBD and wonderful honey lavender flavor to relax after a long day.
Oh, how the pleasures of sweets can be so sinful. We believe in the principles of good verses evil, love over hate, and the sweetness of a life well lived. Sometimes a bit of willful indulgence and wickedness can set you free. Sweet Sins are hand crafted by the culinary devils of pleasure and enlightenment. Sweet Sins are non- GMO, pesticide free and lab-tested for potency and purity.
