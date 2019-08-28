 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Gelato

Gelato

by Sweeterps

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Sweeterps Concentrates Terpenes Gelato

$24.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Happy, relaxed and euphoric are just some sensations that come to mind when thinking about our Gelato sweet terpene profile. With a fruity, dessert-like aroma that is typical of the delectable “cookie” family, of which Gelato is a relative. You can expect sweet citrus sensations and delicious earthy flavors from this charming cookie cousin.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

rocla2127

Definitely a close runner-up to my favorite (Maui Wowie), but this is by far the Gelato terpene blend I’ve tried!

About this strain

Gelato

Gelato
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

Sweeterps Logo
Our Story Here at Sweeterps, we appreciate the natural things in life. With a solid team of top leading terpene experts with over 15 years of combined experience, Sweet Terps has now blossomed into something so much more. Sweet Terps profiles are 100% natural terpenes created to capture nature’s true essence. Sweet Terps is a product of our hard work and passion, that’s why so many prefer Sweet Terps terpenes and we know once you try them, you will fall in love too! About our Products At Sweeterps, you’ll find a wide selection of original terpene profiles to suit every craving. Choose from our original Strain Terpenes or try our newly released Fruit Infused Terpenes and Sweet Infused Terpene Profiles. Can’t decide? Try our sample packs and create your own custom order and select 5 terpene profiles of your choice. Our products do not contain CBD or THC. Which ever terpene profiles you pick, know you’re getting something hand crafted and truly unique. Our Promise to You Sweeterps strives to be your one stop terp shop for premium terpene profiles. When you choose Sweeterps, you aren’t just getting a handpicked bottle of terpenes. You’re also getting the peace of mind that comes with our experence in the industry and excellent customer service. From checkout to delivery, Sweeterps makes sure your experience is as high quality as our products. We also offer free shipping for orders over $50 because we know it can be hard to choose from our wide variety of terpene profile blends. Grab a bottle or two today and fall in love with all nature has to offer. If you have any questions you can always shoot us a message here.