Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
While the aroma is mostly diesel with earthy, pungent pine scents, it is a delightful surprise when the subtle hints of chocolate and coffee come through. This aroma pairs with the flavor, which make this a perfect terpene profile for the café. Other descriptions of sweet and earthy tones have made GG quite popular.
on August 23rd, 2019
These are flippin amazing products!!!
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).