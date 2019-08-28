 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie

by Sweeterps

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Sweeterps Concentrates Terpenes Maui Wowie

$24.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a sativa straight from the shores of Hawaii with an amazing tropical feel. This is a strain that is highly euphoric and will have all of your creative juices flowing while you’re focused on the tasks at hand. Our Maui Wowie terpene profile has undertones of Pineapple, along with a mouthwatering assortment of select fruit flavors of fruity deliciousness you will enjoy down to the very last drop.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

DoobiousDabber

Sweet orange seems to be my favorite but I also really love this one. I've tried 5 of their flavors in a sample pack which I got to choose the ones that sounded like I'd enjoy, and they're all great! can't wait to try more

rocla2127

So I’ve finally come across my favorite terpene blend. This is it! I ended up browsing their website and buying a sample pack because they have too many to choose just one.

Spliffstar1

I am super stoked about these sweeterps terpenes I these are wayyyyyyyyyyy better than True Terpenes

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

Sweeterps Logo
Our Story Here at Sweeterps, we appreciate the natural things in life. With a solid team of top leading terpene experts with over 15 years of combined experience, Sweet Terps has now blossomed into something so much more. Sweet Terps profiles are 100% natural terpenes created to capture nature’s true essence. Sweet Terps is a product of our hard work and passion, that’s why so many prefer Sweet Terps terpenes and we know once you try them, you will fall in love too! About our Products At Sweeterps, you’ll find a wide selection of original terpene profiles to suit every craving. Choose from our original Strain Terpenes or try our newly released Fruit Infused Terpenes and Sweet Infused Terpene Profiles. Can’t decide? Try our sample packs and create your own custom order and select 5 terpene profiles of your choice. Our products do not contain CBD or THC. Which ever terpene profiles you pick, know you’re getting something hand crafted and truly unique. Our Promise to You Sweeterps strives to be your one stop terp shop for premium terpene profiles. When you choose Sweeterps, you aren’t just getting a handpicked bottle of terpenes. You’re also getting the peace of mind that comes with our experence in the industry and excellent customer service. From checkout to delivery, Sweeterps makes sure your experience is as high quality as our products. We also offer free shipping for orders over $50 because we know it can be hard to choose from our wide variety of terpene profile blends. Grab a bottle or two today and fall in love with all nature has to offer. If you have any questions you can always shoot us a message here.