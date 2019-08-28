Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a sativa straight from the shores of Hawaii with an amazing tropical feel. This is a strain that is highly euphoric and will have all of your creative juices flowing while you’re focused on the tasks at hand. Our Maui Wowie terpene profile has undertones of Pineapple, along with a mouthwatering assortment of select fruit flavors of fruity deliciousness you will enjoy down to the very last drop.
on August 28th, 2019
Sweet orange seems to be my favorite but I also really love this one. I've tried 5 of their flavors in a sample pack which I got to choose the ones that sounded like I'd enjoy, and they're all great! can't wait to try more
on August 27th, 2019
So I’ve finally come across my favorite terpene blend. This is it! I ended up browsing their website and buying a sample pack because they have too many to choose just one.
on August 23rd, 2019
I am super stoked about these sweeterps terpenes I these are wayyyyyyyyyyy better than True Terpenes
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.