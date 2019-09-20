 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rando Calrission

Rando Calrission

by Terrapin Care Station

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Terrapin Care Station Cannabis Flower Rando Calrission

About this product

A recent arrival at the Terrapin Space Station, Rando Calrission is a cross of two of our customer-favorite strains that are always stellar: Hash Haze and Princess Leia. This strain is SO stony and spacey that you'll feel as if you're whipping through an asteroid field from the comfort of your own couch! Piney and skunky, Rando's flavors verge more towards its Hash Haze parent than towards the Princess, but its effects are somewhere between the two parents.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Lup2Lup

I purchased a gram of this and I really enjoyed it. Wish I had more. I' m still looking for it. Because it works and it helps alot.

About this brand

Terrapin Care Station Logo
Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.