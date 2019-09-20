About this product

A recent arrival at the Terrapin Space Station, Rando Calrission is a cross of two of our customer-favorite strains that are always stellar: Hash Haze and Princess Leia. This strain is SO stony and spacey that you'll feel as if you're whipping through an asteroid field from the comfort of your own couch! Piney and skunky, Rando's flavors verge more towards its Hash Haze parent than towards the Princess, but its effects are somewhere between the two parents.