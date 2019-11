Nittanykid on March 29th, 2019

I’ve been lukewarm on a few of Terrapin’s home concoctions, but this one they hit out of the park! Already being a fan of Bruce Banner, I was wondering what it would be like combining it with hash haze. What you get is one heck of a heavy hitter, with a nice body buzz, along with some energy, and a wallop behind the eyes, and a state of pure bliss. This is one great strain, especially for the price. Bravo, Terrapin!