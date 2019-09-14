 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CARTRIDGES - BLUEBERRY DIESEL (.5/1 GRAM)

CARTRIDGES - BLUEBERRY DIESEL (.5/1 GRAM)

by THClear

About this product

Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.

2 customer reviews

sunnykim32

Love the strain. The cartridge, not so much. It clogged and leaked. So disappointing.

Garciarifa310

Purchased a gram Nd potency is not the greatest but not bad but the flavor on the other hand is amazing.

About this strain

Blueberry Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

About this brand

THClear Logo
We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.