sunnykim32
on September 14th, 2019
Love the strain. The cartridge, not so much. It clogged and leaked. So disappointing.
Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.
on September 14th, 2019
on January 7th, 2019
Purchased a gram Nd potency is not the greatest but not bad but the flavor on the other hand is amazing.