SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
~300 puffs each. CCELL cartridges are equipped with larger chambers and double the entry points, providing quicker effects. Made with ceramic heating elements for superior heat control, our cartridges produce a flavorful, smooth vapor for a richer experience. Once finished, simply disconnect from the battery unit and dispose of cartridge properly. Each 4-second activation yields ~3.5mg of cannabis oil.
Be the first to review this product.