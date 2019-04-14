 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by The Locals Laboratory

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Ultra smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. The dense, purple-tinged buds with lots of little orange.  Lifter is known for its high terpene profile with hints of lemon. Creates a super calming effect on the body. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. Has been said to help: Anti-Cancer, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety* MIX & MATCH STRAINS 1/8 - $40 1/4 - $70 1/2 - $125 1oz - $225 PRE-ROLLS $13 / 2 FOR $20 / VARIETY PACK (5) $40 UNDER 0.3% DELTA 9 THC - THIS PRODUCT IS US FARM BILL COMPLIANT *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

1 customer review

4.01

IbrahimVazquez

The euphoria you get from this CBD strain is very subtle, relaxing & uplifting at the same time. During the day it gives you a bit of energy, helps you stay focused especially for work or workouts. And speaking of workouts, it's great for muscle soreness, the pain relief from this strain is phenomenal. During the night it's good for sleep and good for unwinding from a long hard day.

from The Locals Laboratoryon May 1st, 2019

Thanks for the feedback! We appreciate you.

About this brand

Established in 2018, bringing you only the freshest Industrial Hemp buds. Straight from the farm. We are plant-based, no oils. Specializing in the flower at its purest form. It’s organic! Containing premium high levels of CBD and low (legal) levels of THC (.3%). U.S. Farm Bill compliant. Must be 21 years of age to purchase. We are NOT doctors. We CANNOT treat or cure you. But if you like it and it makes you feel good of course we’ll take some credit! @thelocalslab on Instagram No Oils.