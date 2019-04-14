IbrahimVazquez
on April 14th, 2019
The euphoria you get from this CBD strain is very subtle, relaxing & uplifting at the same time. During the day it gives you a bit of energy, helps you stay focused especially for work or workouts. And speaking of workouts, it's great for muscle soreness, the pain relief from this strain is phenomenal. During the night it's good for sleep and good for unwinding from a long hard day.
from The Locals Laboratoryon May 1st, 2019
Thanks for the feedback! We appreciate you.