  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Banana OG 7pack Pre-Rolls 0.5g Each
Hybrid

Banana OG 7pack Pre-Rolls 0.5g Each

by The Pharm

The Pharm Cannabis Pre-rolls Banana OG 7pack Pre-Rolls 0.5g Each

About this product

The Pharm pre-rolls contain 7 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds. Banana OG is an Indica leaning hybrid strain.

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

The Pharm exists to provide quality, sustainable plant medicine at an affordable price. A deep understanding of the plant combined with our transparent practices allows us to produce medicine as nature intended it. At our 320,000 sq. ft. sun-grown Dutch Glass Greenhouse, we’re committed to using sustainable practices such as an underground geothermal well to naturally heat water, keep energy use low and limit waste. Our Pharm to patient operation allows us to pass our savings on to those who matter most to us - our patients.