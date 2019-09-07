 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tinley Cannabis Flying Mule (Alcohol Free)

by Tinley Beverage Co.

$24.00MSRP

About this product

Our classic Moscow Mule-inspired cocktail, alcohol-free, crafted with ginger beer, lime essences and pineapple jack sativa. Four single-serve (10 mg x 4) ready to drink bottles with less than half the calories of ready-to-drink and bar-mixed alcohol Moscow Mules.

12 customer reviews

pedrosantana

Wow, these have a real kick to them. First time buyer and I will be a repeat customer for sure.

KimberlySoCal

Netflix and chilling with a High Horse as I'm writing this review. I'm watching Dave Chappelle's new comedy special for the second time and he seems funnier while I'm high as compared to last time being drunk. Amazing taste!

Jamieknox

This is my first time writing a review for a beverage & the first time I've tasted a thc infused beverage. I am not only surprised by the similarities between a alcoholic Moscow Mule but I don't taste any hint of cannabis. Great experience!

About this strain

Pineapple Jack

Pineapple Jack

Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.

About this brand

Tinley Beverage Co. Logo
The Tinley Beverage Co.'s mission is to enable patients to medicate with high-quality products that are inspired by familiar, classic drinks.