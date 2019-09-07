pedrosantana
on September 7th, 2019
Wow, these have a real kick to them. First time buyer and I will be a repeat customer for sure.
Our classic Moscow Mule-inspired cocktail, alcohol-free, crafted with ginger beer, lime essences and pineapple jack sativa. Four single-serve (10 mg x 4) ready to drink bottles with less than half the calories of ready-to-drink and bar-mixed alcohol Moscow Mules.
on September 2nd, 2019
Netflix and chilling with a High Horse as I'm writing this review. I'm watching Dave Chappelle's new comedy special for the second time and he seems funnier while I'm high as compared to last time being drunk. Amazing taste!
on August 17th, 2019
This is my first time writing a review for a beverage & the first time I've tasted a thc infused beverage. I am not only surprised by the similarities between a alcoholic Moscow Mule but I don't taste any hint of cannabis. Great experience!
Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.