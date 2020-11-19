 Loading…

Indica

Ice Cream Cake

by Top Cut Farms

Ice Cream Cake

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

1 customer review

Thu Nov 19 2020
t........d
I should have known better from the price, but this 1/4 is straight up trim with shake dust. I didn't look at it until I got home and was super disappointed.