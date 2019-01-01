 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
9:1 Trokie Lozenge 100mg

by Trokie

9mg CBD and 1mg THC per Serving . 90mg CBD and 10mg THC per package Dissolve your symptoms away. Fast. Patented Trokie lozenges give you a trifecta of advantages: Rapid Onset. Long Duration. and Discreet Usage. Trokie Lozenges deliver a reliable and consistent dose of THC that can effect in as little as 5 minutes and last up 8 hours. This high CBD blend delivers a relaxing and releiving effect. How to use the Trokie Lozenge: To benefit from the "full effect" of a Trokie lozenge, place the desired dose between your lip and upper gum. New Formulation: even better results and taste.

Got health-related symptoms? There’s a Trokie for that. Trokie is intently focused on one thing: fast-acting, long-lasting relief. Why? So you can get your life back, plain and simple. Our medicinal cannabis products, including lozenges, pain patches and capsules, have been meticulously developed by Dr. Kenton Crowley, a well-respected Doctor of Pharmacy. Scientific research and inventive thinking continue to drive the creation of Trokie relief solutions. The Trokie Story Founder and creator of Trokie, Dr. Crowley is a highly trained executive with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical medicine. He’s developed and patented premium medical-grade cannabis products for the treatment of neuropathic pain and other health-compromising symptoms—something no other company has done to date.