About this product

FRAGRANCE: Spicy, herbal, sweet, licorice EFFECT: Uplifting, happy, hungry, euphoric True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. Coming from the stellar portfolio of Bodhi Seeds that include Head Trip, Snow Queen and countless more is Goji OG. This is a sativa-dominant hybrid that works both as an indoor and outdoor plant that leaves consumers in a state of happiness while still able to maintain their focus. Often, you’ll hear from users that their experience was intense, but in all the right ways. Over the years, the strain has had a hand in several awards, including taking home first place in the 2014 SoCal Cup for non-solvent hash, as well as the best concentrate for H.G.H Goji OG Overshatter (by VFL Collective) at the 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup. Goji OG came into the world thanks to the Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The strain gains its name from the Himalayan goji berry. Its flower exudes a fragrance that is both spicy and sweet with hints of licorice and herbs. The presence of licorice continues through Goji OG’s taste that also includes a fruity mix of cherry and strawberry. Almost a third (32%) of Goji OG’s profile is made of limonene, with myrcene making up its second largest terpene presence at 17%. Others including linalool, beta caryophyllene, beta pinene and numerous other terpenes individually make up 8% or less of Goji OG’s complete terpene profile. While considered a hybrid by many, Goji OG’s 80:20 sativa to indica ratio all but labels it as a sativa. Regardless the distinction, consumers seeking a more potent strain should certainly consider this strain According to findings from Wikileaf, Goji OG’s THC content averages at around 20%, well above the standard 13% for hybrids. At its peak, the strain reached 22% THC potency. Because of this, some Budtenders and experts recommend that novices opt for another strain before giving Goji OG a whirl. With a high THC potency and typically stronger than average effects, consumers of all kinds gravitate towards Goji OG. Like most sativas, this is a strain that delivers significant doses of happiness and good feelings all-around. If you are looking for a dose of spicy-sweet scents that have you buzzing all-around, then Goji OG is one to consider highly. By providing a robust and flavorful high, adult consumers can reap the immense benefits Goji OG has to offer. No wonder this strain can leave some feeling higher than the Himalayas.