 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. All Natural Blend

All Natural Blend

by Vance Global

Skip to Reviews
5.07
Vance Global Cannabis Pre-rolls All Natural Blend
Vance Global Cannabis Pre-rolls All Natural Blend
Vance Global Cannabis Pre-rolls All Natural Blend
Vance Global Cannabis Pre-rolls All Natural Blend
Vance Global Cannabis Pre-rolls All Natural Blend

$14.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our Goal At Vance Global Is To Create The Best Quality Pre Rolled Organic Hemp CBD Flower Joints Products Using All Natural Ingredients. We Strive For Perfection And Have Created Something You Can Know And Trust. From All Of Us Here We Would Like To Say, Thank You. All Natural Blend | Pre Rolled Organic Hemp CBD Flower Joints Details: Contains Organic Hemp Contains Organic Lavender 100mg CBD Per Unit / 1000mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of CBD compared to the weight of Organic CBD Hemp in each Unit) High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters (Gone in about 17 Days!) Product Contains 0.0% delta-9 THC UPC Code: 680243693575 Looking for cartons? 10 Packs Per Carton (See Image 3 and 4) 10,000mg CBD Per Unit / 1000mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of CBD compared to the weight of Organic CBD Hemp in each Unit) High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters (Gone in about 17 Days!) Product Contains 0.0% delta-9 THC UPC Code: 682131895269

7 customer reviews

Show all
5.07

write a review

Eggsquatch

Top tier for pre rolls in my opinion, ive tried a lot of different brands and this one is hands down one of the best

Adrienbroner

Got the whole squad on these. Vance a big name brand real talk. AB

MerryJaneMedia

Our research team had the opportunity to sample many CBD Joints and Pre-rolls. Vance Global All Natural Blends were rated number one for best tasting herbal blends. Highly Recommend. - Merry Jane

About this brand

Vance Global Logo
Vance Global Inc. a household name brand that offers the best quality high potency CBD Joints on the market. Our products are made of organic ingredients and organic hemp wraps with biodegradable filters making us one of mother nature's finest. Whether you're looking to quit nicotine or vape, switch from narcotics and analgesics, ptsd, anxiety, or have joint pain; Vance Global has kept you in mind. See why many are calling us the number one CBD Joint in the industry. Smoke a Vance.