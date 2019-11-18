Eggsquatch
on November 18th, 2019
Top tier for pre rolls in my opinion, ive tried a lot of different brands and this one is hands down one of the best
Our Goal At Vance Global Is To Create The Best Quality Pre Rolled Organic Hemp CBD Flower Joints Products Using All Natural Ingredients. We Strive For Perfection And Have Created Something You Can Know And Trust. From All Of Us Here We Would Like To Say, Thank You. All Natural Blend | Pre Rolled Organic Hemp CBD Flower Joints Details: Contains Organic Hemp Contains Organic Lavender 100mg CBD Per Unit / 1000mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of CBD compared to the weight of Organic CBD Hemp in each Unit) High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters (Gone in about 17 Days!) Product Contains 0.0% delta-9 THC UPC Code: 680243693575 Looking for cartons? 10 Packs Per Carton (See Image 3 and 4) 10,000mg CBD Per Unit / 1000mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of CBD compared to the weight of Organic CBD Hemp in each Unit) High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters (Gone in about 17 Days!) Product Contains 0.0% delta-9 THC UPC Code: 682131895269
on November 16th, 2019
Got the whole squad on these. Vance a big name brand real talk. AB
on November 7th, 2019
Our research team had the opportunity to sample many CBD Joints and Pre-rolls. Vance Global All Natural Blends were rated number one for best tasting herbal blends. Highly Recommend. - Merry Jane