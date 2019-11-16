 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Vance Global has developed a tribe-like following with Rolled Organic Hemp CBD Flower Joints. PURE is an organic rolled healthy hemp in a natural hemp paper (pure hemp rolling paper) with a biodegradable filter, unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Vance Global is plant-based and contains no nicotine, no tobacco and no added preservatives! This is CBD the way it was meant to be, and every puff allows you to truly taste and enjoy your smoke. PURE Details | Rolled Organic Hemp CBD Flower Joints: Contains Organic Hemp 150mg CBD Per Unit / 1500mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of CBD compared to the weight of Organic CBD Hemp in each Unit) High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters (Gone in about 17 Days!) Product Contains 0.0% delta-9 THC UPC Code: 682131895252 Looking for cartons? 10 Packs Per Carton (See Image 3 and 4) 15,000mg CBD Per Unit / 1500mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of CBD compared to the weight of Organic CBD Hemp in each Unit) High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters (Gone in about 17 Days!) Product Contains 0.0% delta-9 THC UPC Code: 682131895269

Adrienbroner

Shout Out to Vance my guy phat_boy got me hooked on these Pure.. ya'll doing it right. AB

JayD7777777

Absolutely love this brand, it's the only cbd prerolls that I can feel after a few drags. 10/10 would recomend

MerryJaneMedia

Shout out to Vance Global for their newest edition CBD Joints the Pure. We support high quality products and Vances have been one of our favorite products. - MerryJane

Vance Global Logo
Vance Global Inc. a household name brand that offers the best quality high potency CBD Joints on the market. Our products are made of organic ingredients and organic hemp wraps with biodegradable filters making us one of mother nature's finest. Whether you're looking to quit nicotine or vape, switch from narcotics and analgesics, ptsd, anxiety, or have joint pain; Vance Global has kept you in mind. See why many are calling us the number one CBD Joint in the industry. Smoke a Vance.