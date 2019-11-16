About this product

Vance Global has developed a tribe-like following with Rolled Organic Hemp CBD Flower Joints. PURE is an organic rolled healthy hemp in a natural hemp paper (pure hemp rolling paper) with a biodegradable filter, unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Vance Global is plant-based and contains no nicotine, no tobacco and no added preservatives! This is CBD the way it was meant to be, and every puff allows you to truly taste and enjoy your smoke. PURE Details | Rolled Organic Hemp CBD Flower Joints: Contains Organic Hemp 150mg CBD Per Unit / 1500mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of CBD compared to the weight of Organic CBD Hemp in each Unit) High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters (Gone in about 17 Days!) Product Contains 0.0% delta-9 THC UPC Code: 682131895252 Looking for cartons? 10 Packs Per Carton (See Image 3 and 4) 15,000mg CBD Per Unit / 1500mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of CBD compared to the weight of Organic CBD Hemp in each Unit) High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters (Gone in about 17 Days!) Product Contains 0.0% delta-9 THC UPC Code: 682131895269